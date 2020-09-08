Councilman-elect Dusty Stinson donates a mobile radar unit to Argo

ARGO -- Resident and Place 3 Councilman-elect Dusty Stinson announced during Argo’s regular council meeting Monday, Aug. 31, he would be donating a mobile radar unit to the city.
According to Stinson, the unit includes a computer system that can track the speed of passing cars. Argo police will be able to download the data via bluetooth.
The unit has a solar panel driven unit. It only needs to be charged for about a day and will last up to a month, according to Stinson.
Stinson also emphasized it will allow the Police Department to utilize its officers in more efficient ways than sitting in cars with radar guns for most of the day.
The speed limit sign on the unit is interchangeable, so it can be placed anywhere within the city. Councilman Corkey Massey said he hopes to be able to move it around as much as possible in order for it to be most effective.
“I’ve been attending the City Council meetings for the past couple of months, and from the time I have been there, I have heard numerous individuals come in and complain about speeding in their neighborhood,” said Stinson.
“I just thought that this would be something that the city could utilize in those neighborhoods to help give the homeowners a little piece of mind.”
Mayor Betty Bradley expressed her gratitude to Stinson for his contribution.
“I know that our Police Department is going to be proud to be able to use it. I know we have had trouble with speeders, so I know that this is going to help quite a bit,” said Bradley.
The city hopes to have the unit in by the end of September.
Stinson was the only candidate to qualify for the Place 3 seat ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal elections. He will take office in November.