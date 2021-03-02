Council gives updates on Ashville jail

ASHVILLE - The Ashville city council met for its regular meeting March 1 to approve routine items and discuss the future of the jail located in downtown Ashville.
Because a new and larger jail is being built in Pell City, the county and city of Ashville have been working to decide what to do with the Ashville jail. The biggest question has been whether to tear the building down as it is in constant need of repair, or find an alternative use for it.
Ashville mayor Derrick Mostella said he has met with multiple state representatives and senators who represent the area, and the county commission and county attorney. All those meetings are to try to come to an agreement as to what to do with the building.
Since, it has ultimately been decided that the county will utilize the facility, what that use will be had not been decided.
Mostella said the county is looking at the possibility of using it as a holding jail or for a work release program.
“The agreement and everything we have that we’re working on absolutely secures the future of (the jail), those from downtown and actually sets aside some money to make sure that happens,” Mostella said.
In other matters, the council:
—Added lodging and gas tax to its Avenue Agreements;
—Adopted a resolution surplusing a fire truck;
—And, approved paying the bill due.