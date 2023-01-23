Council approves funds for Moody High's Athletic Department

MOODY – When the mayor and council look down the road towards a school where their children or grandchildren attend or once attend, they see more than a St. Clair County school.
“It’s our school,” said Moody Mayor Joe Lee.
Lee, along with his council, unanimously approved to give the Moody High School athletics department a check for $125,000.
“I know it’s a St. Clair County School, but the bottom line, it’s in Moody, and we’re going to support it,” Lee said.
It was only a couple of months ago, the mayor and council approved to allocate $10,000 for new band uniforms.
“We try to give them the help they need, to have a few extra things they don’t get, and that’s supporting all the students, not just athletics,” Lee said.
When it comes to supporting their schools, the Moody mayor and council, along with its residents, are there when their schools need a helping hand.
One-percent of the sales taxes generated inside the City of Moody go directly to the St. Clair County Board of Education.
“And then the citizens chose to put in a 15-mill Ad valorem tax to build a new school,” Lee said. “Plans are in place to have that school built.”
So when participation in the football program mushroomed, three-fold, Lee and his council saw the need for extra funding.
“In this particular case, it was based on the needs of athletics in Moody, especially the football program,” Lee said. “They have 120 kids out there playing ball, so they are running short of what they need to make the program work. We’re going to step in and help put new lockers in the dressing room. I think that’s what some of it (the money) is going to be spent for.”
The support of the longtime serving mayor, along with the council, has been there for decades.
“I think they take pride in their ability to help their schools and students, and we are very appreciative for that,” said St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justin Burns. “When you call on the mayor and council, they are always there for the schools. It was that way when I was in school 25 years ago. The City of Moody just does a great job of taking care of local schools.”
Officials said about $80,000 of the money will go to the football program, while the rest of the funds, about $45,000, will go to other athletic programs.
“We generated a list of our capital projects, and our capital needs for other sports,” said Moody High School Principal Dr. Chris Walters.
He said the plan is to form a committee to determine the best way to spend the money.
“I know there are big needs, for example, I know there is a need now for a wrestling mat,” Walters said.
He said a new wrestling mat costs between $12,000 and $15,000, so the funds may not cover all of the expense for the mat.
“But we can certainly help with a big portion of that,” Walters said.
He said the girls’ softball field needs a new net for the backstop, and the baseball field needs fence work, along with some work on the actual playing field.
“The right field, every time it rains, it’s like a swamp,” Walters said.
As far as the football program, the playing roster has grown dramatically.
Two years ago, the program had about 40 players. Today, the high school team has about 114 players on the roster.
“Last season, we only had about 76 jerseys,” Walters said. “We didn’t have enough for ninth-graders, who wanted to participate but couldn’t dress out.”
He said the bulk of the money for the football program is going to be used for new lockers. The field house was originally designed for about 65 players.
“We’re out of space in the field house with 114 kids, so we’re going to put up more lockers,” Walters said. “That’s a pretty big expense.”
He said at least kids will have a place to put their personal and clothing items when they are on the practice field.
Walters said some of the money, what’s left over, could buy equipment, like pads, helmets and jerseys.
He said that Moody High School appreciates what the mayor and council do for the school.
“It’s a huge blessing that the city supports us and is willing to give us money for our kids. It’s a big deal to us, and very much needed,” Walters said. “I can say the city council and Mayor Lee are awesome. They have been nothing but good to us since I’ve been here for the past eight years…They are always there for us.”
Lee said the city is always willing to help the schools and its students when they can. He hopes the city can support the schools even more in the future.
“The City of Moody is doing well, and the city council handles the finances as well as to be expected,” Lee said. “We’re happy to be able to do this.”