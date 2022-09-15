Council approves abatement for Springville Beverage

SPRINGVILLE – The city of Springville paved the way for a new water bottling company to locate within the city after approving a tax abatement last week for Springville Beverage LLC.
The company is expected to make a $2.7 million investment, creating 20 new jobs with an annual payroll of $1 million.
Don Smith, executive director for the St. Clair County Economic Development Council, spoke during last week’s council meeting, outlining the agreement, which will abate city, county and state non-educational sales/use and property taxes for five years.
“I’ve read it,” council member Sherry Reaves said. “I’m fine with it.”
Councilman Herbert Toles was also satisfied with the agreement that the St. Clair County EDC put together with the company.
“If you say it’s good, we’ll take your word for it,” Toles told Smith.
The EDC estimated that the company would see a potential tax savings of $140,000 during a five-year period, $95,900 in potential sales/use tax savings and $44,582 in potential property tax savings.
Smith said Springville could see a $260,000 impact with the company opening in the city, and schools could see an estimated $147,545 increase in school taxes during a 10-year period.
“It’s been a pleasure working with Mayor (Dave) Thomas and the city council on this project that will renovate a vacant building downtown, create new jobs and bring additional economic activity to the area,” Smith said after the council unanimously approved the tax abatement agreement.
Kathryn Yarbrough, owner/CEO of the company, and Jeff Gentry, a partner who oversees sales, were both at the council meeting when the abatement was approved.
Gentry said they are six to eight months out before opening Springville Beverage.
“Jeff Gentry and the team at Springville Beverage have a history of great projects in other communities that have been very successful,” Smith said.
Gentry said the company has a contract with the city to bottle water from the city’s spring.
Earl Peoples, director of public works for the city of Springville, said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management rated the spring’s capacity at 1 mgd (million gallons per day), and the water quality was excellent.
Peoples said the spring was the main source of water for Springville from the 1930’s until 2012, when the city began securing water from the Coosa Valley Water Authority.
Gentry said once Springville Beverage is open, people can actually see operations from the large front window of the more than 100-year-old building they will operate from in the heart of the historic downtown district.
Gentry said half of the building is expected to have a deli/market, with inside and outside seating, as part of its operations.
“I think it’s going to be a cool thing when they open,” Peoples said.
Gentry said the Springville mayor and council, along with the EDC and Peoples, were great to work with.
“This was a pure team effort to get everything done,” Gentry said.
He said Springville Beverage will distribute bottled water across the country to a variety of stores.
“We want to do as much business as we can in Springville,” Gentry said.