PELL CITY -- Recently, the Cotton State Santas, an Alabama chapter of the IBRBS (International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas), held their second annual silent auction event at the City Market Buffet and Grill in Pell City.
The auction raised more than $1,850 and will be distributed among several children's charities. The Cotton State Santas are made up of Santas and Mrs. Clauses from all over the state of Alabama.
Officers are: LaFain Freeman, founder and president; Charles Battles, vice president; Gordon Mahathey, secretary/treasurer; and Steve Rusk, program director.