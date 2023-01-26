Costs for vehicle, trailer, boat tags could go up this year

ASHVILLE — St. Clair County residents could see a $2 increase in license tag fees this year.
The St. Clair County Commission recently approved a resolution in support of an additional $2 tag issuance fee, adding to the cost of securing tags for vehicles, boats and trailers.
County officials say the purpose of the fee increase is to help the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office recoup funds lost after the Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey made it legal for people in Alabama to carry concealed weapons without a permit.
“We have already seen a 45 percent drop (in permit requests),” said St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. “I would anticipate it would drop even more.”
The new “permit-less” carry law went into effect Jan. 1. The law doesn’t end the sale of permits, but makes them optional.
A concealed weapons permit costs $15 a year in St. Clair County, but county gun owners can purchase the permit for multiple years.
Murray said the money generated from the sale of concealed weapons permits has previously ranged from $320,000 to $350,000 each year. That revenue, Murray said, was used to purchase sheriff’s vehicles and safety equipment for deputies, like body armor, cameras and Tasers.
The passage of the legislation was in spite of opposition by the Alabama Sheriffs Association, which voiced not only safety concerns for law enforcement, but safety concerns for the public.
In addition, the new law has caused funding shortfalls among sheriffs’ departments across the state, which depended on the sales of concealed weapon permits for additional funding.
Hence, officials say, the need for the county’s license fee increase — which will be possible only with enabling legislation from Montgomery.
“I support this (legislation) because, it goes to the sheriff,” said Commissioner Bob Mize, who along with Commissioner Rick Parker were not present for the actual vote on the resolution.
Both said they support the proposed legislation, as do all other commissioners.
The $2 increase for county’s tag issuance fee comes on the heels of tax increases in the Pell City, Moody and Springville School Districts, which also increased the cost for license tags.
Parker said state legislators could vote to allocate funds for sheriffs’ offices across the state, which would make the local legislation unnecessary.
However, county officials said they are doubtful that state funds would make up the entire shortfall from concealed weapon permit revenue in St. Clair County.
“This ($2) fee shall be in addition to all other charges, assessments, and fees for license tags, and shall be deposited in the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund to be used for law enforcement purposes in the county on requisition by the sheriff,” the proposed St. Clair County legislation states. “This act shall become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.”
Commissioner Tommy Bowers said he also supported the legislation, which was requested from the sheriff.
“The money has to come from somewhere,” Bowers said.
According to officials, the St. Clair County Probate Office issues about 140,000 vehicle and trailer tags annually, and about 8,000 boat tags, for a total of 148,000 tags, which would generate about $296,000 through an additional $2 fee hike.