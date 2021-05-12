Cory Land recognized as four-time state champ

MOODY — Cory Land was recognized recently by the St. Clair County Commission for a rare accomplishment.
Land, a 17-year-old junior at Moody High School, won his fourth straight individual state wrestling title in February.
What makes this accomplishment so amazing is that Land is undefeated the past three seasons with an overall record of 154-0.
“This is all good,” Land said. “I’ve put in the work so it is nice to have the results. I am confident in my ability because I work so hard and train so much. My whole life revolves around wrestling.”
Land won his first state championship in the eighth grade in the 106-pound division. His record that year was 50-3.
As a freshman, Land moved up in the weight class to 120 pounds, but the results were the same as he posted a 51-0 record and won a second straight wrestling title. Land remained in the same weight class as a sophomore and had a record of 52-0 winning his third straight state crown.
This past season, Land wrestled in the 126-pound division and won his fourth title and had a record of 51-0.
Land was in the fifth grade when he became interested in wrestling and started wrestling for a club team. He started wrestling for the Moody High School program in the seventh grade.
Land works out every day, and practices on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
“Wrestling practices are about 1½ to 2 hours each session while weightlifting is about one hour,” Land said. “During my eighth-grade season, I was pretty undersized the entire year weighing about 85 to 90 pounds wrestling in the 106-pound division.”
In that eighth-grade year in that first championship match, Land defeated Cody Souder from Weaver.
“I haven’t wrestled him since then (except at practice) because he moved on up to another weight division,” Land said. “But we have remained friends through the years and belong to the same wrestling club.”
Land said it was amazing to win that first state championship, because it was always his goal to do that.
“Now, winning state almost feels like underwhelming,” Land said. “I train so much and wrestle nationally. Winning national titles means so much more to me than state titles.”
With one more year left at Moody High, colleges have already started getting in touch with Land making him offers.
“I haven’t made a decision yet,” he said. “It’s nice to hear from all of them, but I am not going to commit until late in my senior year.”
Once he gets to college, Land wants to either major in kinesiology or performance nutrition.
Land lived in Trussville when he started school and attended Paine Elementary School. When he was in the third grade, he moved to Moody.
Land said it was awesome to be recognized by the St. Clair County Commission recently.
“A lot of people my age do not know who actually serves as commissioners and what they actually do,” Land said. “It was pretty cool to be honored by them.”
Knowing that he has the chance to win a fifth straight state title next year is what keeps him motivated to continue the hard work that he has put in for numerous years. But before that, Land has the chance to go to Mexico and Budapest to represent the USA in the World Games. He will be going to Mexico in June and Budapest in July. He is setting up a GoFundMe account for anyone who would like to contribute and help with the expenses.
“I want to thank my coaches and training partners who have worked with me through the years to get me where I am today,” Land said.
Moody High wrestling coach Adam Russell said Land is definitely passionate about the sport of wrestling.
“More so than any other wrestler I’ve ever met,” Russell said. “Cory is more passionate about his sport than nearly any other athlete I’ve ever met about theirs. He is the best wrestler in the state, and he knows it. He uses that pressure to fuel his drive to become the very best he can be out there on the mat.”
He added, “I have enjoyed watching Cory grow over the past year, and I am excited to see what the future holds.”