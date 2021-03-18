Cornelius records 10 strikeouts in win against Vestavia

The Springville softball team outscored Vestavia in a 5-1 win on March 11.
Springville’s Reagan Cornelius played a major role in the Tiger’s victory as she struck out a total of 10 and only allowed one run on six hits for the day.
The Rebels opened up scoring in the first inning, however, Graci Black, Makalyn Kyser, Bella Bullington, Bekah Hargrove and Cornelius all followed up with a run each for the win, including a homer by Kyser.
Tatum Bartlett also boosted her team with two RBI’s.
The Tigers went on to claim the St. Clair County tournament crown later in the week, improving their record, 12-5.