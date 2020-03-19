Corey Gardner sworn in as District 5 Councilman

RAGLAND – Corey Gardner was sworn into office last week as the new District 5 councilman for the Town of Ragland.
“I’ve lived in Ragland my entire life, but I recently moved into District 5,” he said.
Gardner said he had considered running for office because he wanted to be more involved with the community.
A seat on the council came open after former Councilman Matt Means officially resigned from the District 5 spot.
“I would like to inform you that I am resigning from my position as Town of Ragland, District Five Council effective Feb. 3, 2020,” Means wrote in his Jan. 20 letter to the mayor, council and city clerk. “I am relocating to the Huntsville area for work and will be legally changing my address of my primary residence.”
The mayor and council officially made the announcement that the District 5 council seat was vacant at the February meeting.
Mayor Richard Bunt said Gardner was the only person to apply for the vacant position on the council and the council unanimously approved his appointment.
Gardner will fill Mean’s unexpired term, which will end in November.
City Clerk Penny Owens administered the oath of office to Gardner at last Monday night’s meeting, and the new councilman took his seat on the council.
Means wrote in his resignation letter that the mayor and council have worked well together.
“I am very proud of what the town council has been able to achieve in working in a unified and focused manner,” he wrote. “I hope the great synergy and fantastic relationships that I have witnessed continue to thrive and to add continued service for the great citizens of this town.”
City officials said Means had filled an unexpired term of former Councilwoman Amanda Parsons, and successfully ran unopposed in the 2016 municipal elections.
Gardner, who is single, said he works for Andritz in Pell City. He said the company overhauls pulp and paper equipment.