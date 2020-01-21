Cook Springs man dies in fire

COOK SPRINGS – A Cook Springs man was killed in a camper fire Monday night.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Gordon Kevin Keith Porter, 56.
Russell said the victim lived in a camper on someone else’s property in the 700 block of Cook Springs Road.
The fire was reported to central dispatch at 6:40 p.m. Monday.
Russell said the exact cause of death is pending the autopsy.
The victim’s body was sent to the Alabama Forensic Sciences in Huntsville today to determine the exact cause of death.
Russell said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, and the Cook Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded.
The cause of the fire was unknown; temperatures dipped well below freezing Monday night.