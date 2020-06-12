Congressman Mike Rogers visits Pell City to help mark its 130th birthday

PELL CITY -- Congressman Mike Rogers gathered with local officials to commemorate the 130th birthday of Pell City.
Rogers presented a commemoration that was read into the record of the House of Representative to Mayor Bill Pruitt. Pruitt was joined by City Councilman Jay Jenkins, City Manager Brian Muenger, Chamber of Commerce Vice President Denise Olivastri, Chamber Executive Director Urianah Glidewell and Pell City Historical Society founders Vicky and Randy Harmon.
County Commissioner Tommy Bowers and Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin also attended the event, among many others.
Rogers said the city of Pell City truly began when a man named Sumter Cogswell decided to move his family to the community and invest in the area in the 1890s.
In short remarks, Pruitt noted Pell City has a rich history, but he is truly thankful for the people he is able to share the community with.