Congratulations to golf team

Congratulations to the Springville High School golf team on their recent victories over Ashville, Moody, St. Clair and Clay Chalkville and tied with Etowah.
Connor Lesley led the Tigers with a score of 40. Nolan Smith was second with a 46. Caiden Mobley contributed a 48. Zane Robson rounded out the scoring for the Tigers with a 50.
The Springville Preservation Society is once again giving downtown Walking tours every Saturday morning in April. Make your plans now.
However, if you can't wait until April and would like to walk through town this month at your own pace and get a preview of the history of our town, you can pick up a self-guided tour brochure at the Museum or the Little House (Welcome Center).
The brochure has 27 points of interest, each one with a picture and a brief description. The tour can be completed in less than an hour or more time can be spent if you choose to visit some of the local shops along the way.
The Miss Springville High School 2020 Pageant is at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10, programs are $5.
Events to love at your library in March: TEENS Spring Break Clay Art on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27, from 1- 2:30 p.m. Two days of clay art for TWEENS and TEENS ages 11-18. Participants will attend both days. Space is limited. Registration is required. For more information, call the library at 205-467-2339.