Congratulations to area girls

Good Luck to Emma Owen, the daughter of Greg and Deborah Owen, who will compete in the Miss Alabama 2020 Competition on June 3-6. Emma is a Springville High graduate and a sophomore at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Congratulations to Sadie Deason of Springville Middle School for winning the St. Clair County spelling bee on Jan. 20. Congratulations also to Katie Martin, who was named to the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester at the University of Montevallo.
Homeschool Breakfast & Microscope Training is Wednesday, Feb. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Springville Public Library. Homeschool parents and their school-aged children are invited. Registration is requested. For more information, call the library at 205-467-2339.
James Spann will be at Gargus Market on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for signings of his book, Weathering Life. Everyone is invited to Gargus Market, 38277 U.S. 231, near Whitney Junction.
Happy Valentines Day to everyone!