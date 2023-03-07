Community Theater celebrates 47-year run

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Springville Community Theater is producing a musical review this summer from all of their shows – celebrating a 47-year run.
“It will be a reunion show as well as a welcome opportunity for newcomers,” said June Mack, director and founder of the group.
She said no experience is necessary and the young and old are welcome.
“The unique thing about this group is they cast everyone who auditions, so you can plan your summer around this now,” Mack said.
Auditions are scheduled for the last weekend in May, with rehearsals in June and July. Performances are slated for the last weekend in July.
Their website (springvillecommunitytheater.com) and Facebook page will have details as the summer approaches.
The performances are drawing from these shows and more: Oklahoma, Music Man, South Pacific, The Wizard of Oz, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Sound of Music, The King and I, Mary Poppins, Annie Get Your Gun, Peter Pan, and Beauty and the Beast.
The script will include stories of backstage shenanigans and how they pulled off specific magic tricks in shows like Mary Poppins and Peter Pan. Plans include song and dance numbers performed by original cast members, in addition to anyone else who wants to participate.
Mack is a native of Springville and a retired professor of theater and film. She has held teaching posts at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Ohio University, Ringling School of Art and Design, and Florida State University, with degrees from Hollins University, Florida State, and Harvard.
Mack is collecting stories and videos from past shows – so if anyone has any, contact her at 205-552-3023.
Mack also said the group also wants to hear from anyone from past shows, no matter how far back or small the roll. Mack can also be contacted by email at jmack@uab.edu.