Community pep rally set for Leeds football team, band, cheerleaders

LEEDS -- The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce announced Leeds High School will be having a community pep rally to support its football team, band and cheerleaders.
The event will be Thursday, Oct. 29, in front of Rails & Ales Craft Beer and Wine on Sixth Street in Leeds.
According to an email from the Chamber, the event will be a family friendly, fun evening with food trucks, live music and games.
The pep rally will kick off at 6 p.m. and feature the team, coaches, cheerleaders and The Pride of the Greenwave marching band.
The Buicks will follow with live music at 7 p.m.
“This is a great chance to congratulate [the football team] on a great year so far and show them that we are behind them,” Chamber officials said via email.
Admission is free, and all donations will help fund the team, band and cheerleaders for the playoffs. Rails & Ales, Brunson, Barnett & Sherrer Law Firm and Barnes & Barnes Law Firm are sponsors for the event.