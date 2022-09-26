Commissioners, employees recognized

St. Clair County commissioners and employees were recently recognized at the Association of County Commissions of Alabama Conference in Orange Beach.
The group received tenure awards and various job-related certificates.
Chairman Paul Manning received a 36-year tenured award, Commissioner Jeff Brown received a 20-year tenured award, and Commissioner Tommy Bowers received an award for serving on the Insurance Board for six years.
Employees who received job related certificates included Tina Morgan, who received the Certified Administrator Award; Corey Phillips received the Certified County Revenue Officer Certificate; Brittney Broome and Michelle Williams received the County Administration Certificate; Jennifer Forman received the Alabama Certified Human Resource Specialist Certificate; and Gary Hanner received the County Revenue Officer Certificate.