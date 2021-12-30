Commission to receive $137,000 for opioid settlement

The St. Clair County Commission approved an agreement in relation to an opioid settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
According to County Attorney James Hill, the settlement is $137,659 before costs and fees are deducted. Other municipalities within the county will also receive a portion of the settlement as well:
—Argo: $3,175
—Ashville: $2,386
—Moody: $4,802
—Pell City: $58,947
—Ragland: $2,016
—Springville: $7,668
—Leeds: $19,885
Hill said the money the commission will receive will need to be used specifically to address the issue on a county level. Some of these include prevention, educational programs, first response programs, judicial programs along with other options.
“The county will have to determine which of the various options is the best fit for our citizens’ needs once we get the funds,” Hill said, adding that fighting opioid abuse is something the county along with its first responders and court systems deals with regularly and requires additional manpower.
Hill added, however, that he believes the greatest impact within St. Clair may be the opportunity costs associated with opioid addiction.
“Quite often, these are stable, employed, well-functioning members of society – particularly before addiction. Losing these persons productivity in the workforce and their engagement in society is damaging to the community and oftentimes devastating to the individual,” Hill said. “Like I mentioned, the opioid issue is a genuine tragedy and one we face on a daily basis.”