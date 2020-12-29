Commission opposed to new plant in Etowah County

During its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 22, the St. Clair County Commission adopted a resolution expressing opposition to a potential rendering plant in Etowah County near St. Clair County.
The commission’s main concerns include the potential adverse effects the plant would have on St. Clair’s natural resources, including the Neely Henry and Logan Martin lakes formed by the Coosa River.
“What this resolution says, in summation, is that St. Clair County is a county full of tremendous natural resources, including, but not limited to, our Coosa River lakes, and there are industrial uses, in particular, that create ecological problems,” county attorney James Hill III said.
Hill emphasized the County Commission supports industrial businesses. However, he said such a business would need to provide evidence it would not negatively affect the natural resources in the county.
The commission unanimously adopted the resolution.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a request for emergency sick leave for two county employees;
Adopted a resolution in honor of Teresa Sanders’ retirement;
Approved re-bidding for a bucket truck;
Approved a request from the St. Clair County school system for a letter of support for a grant for a heavy equipment operator program, stating the need and that the county would consider hiring individuals who complete the program;
Approved a grant in the amount of $25,000, which the Economic Development Council applied for on behalf of the county in support of the Small Business St. Clair Initiative. The grant will be received from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham;
Approved the purchase of real property for the Pell City jail next to the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City;
Reappointed Commissioner Tommy Bowers to the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham Board; and
Approved a Pell City Walmart Community Grant in the amount of $1,000 that will be used to purchase office equipment at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office training center in Ashville.