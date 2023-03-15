Commission OKs Odenville water contract

PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Commission approved an agreement with the Odenville Utility Board to provide 375,000 gallons of water each day.
The water is being supplied from the Coosa Valley Water Supply District surface water treatment plant in Ragland.
The St. Clair County Commission, Pell City, Springville and the Odenville Utility Board are members of the water district and all four entities committed to buy 750,000 gallons of water per day, which basically pays the bond payment, which helped fund the construction of the $32 million facility.
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon said the St. Clair County Commission is the only CVWSD member which buys water but has no water customers.
He said the county has never used its allotted water. That is, until now.
Commissioner Tommy Bowers, who also serves on the CVWSD Board, said the Odenville Utility Board is at the point where it needs more water.
“Essentially we’ve been paying for 750,000 gallons of water per day, and like Stan said, we haven’t used it,” Bowers said. “This will give (Manager) Jimmy Bailey, through the Odenville Utility Board, more water to distribute. He’s at a point where he needs that water… for our county residents.”
Bailey said the Commission is selling part of its water allocation at a discounted rate. He said that rate will continue to rise each year, and the Odenville Utility Board will pay the full cost, which is currently $3.33 per 1,000 gallons of water, in year seven.
The contract is in place until the bond payment for the construction of the surface water treatment plant is paid in full, which is about 16-17 years away.
Bailey said growth dictated the Odenville Utility Board’s need for additional water. He said the Odenville Utility Board supplies 4-5 other systems with water.
St. Clair County officials spearheaded efforts to construct the surface water treatment facility in Ragland to make sure there was an adequate water supply throughout the region, as well as in St. Clair County.
Batemon said the facility is currently capable of pumping 4 million gallons of water per day, but more importantly, the facility is permitted to pump up to 12 million gallons of water per day.
Batemon said the facility was the vision of former St. Clair County Commissioner Paul Manning, who saw first-hand the struggles of small communities without adequate supplies of clean, fresh water.
He also pointed out the facility was not built for only the county’s needs, but to meet the regional needs for clean potable water.
“That was the effort from day one,” Batemon said. “The county has spent a lot of money, $1 million a year for the last 10 years or so. We have subsidized that plant to keep it going… That is how valuable water is for our future.”
County Attorney James Hill asked the Commission to approve the agreement between them and the Odenville Utility Board.
“The water treatment plant is generational,” Hill said. “It will serve St. Clair County for an untold period of time. The investment we’ve made now is a lot of money, but like I said, this plant could be around 100 years from now, providing water to our people.”
The Commission unanimously approved the agreement.
“I’m excited about the movement of this and other things that are happening with the Coosa Valley Water System,” Batemon said.