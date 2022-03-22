Commission looks at routine items during Tuesday’s meeting

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Commission met for its regular meeting Tuesday to look over some routine items. During the meeting, the commission:
—Approved a request from the city of Pell City to help with half of the reinstallation costs of stream gauges at culvert on Pleasant Valley Road in the amount of $1,000;
—Approved a request from Leeds Water Works to help with the pipe installation cost on Kelly Creek Road;
—Approved a supplement agreement with Sain Associates for extra work on the intersection improvement project on U.S. 411 and Saine Road to pay 20 percent of the total cost at $62,388. ALDOT with cover the remaining cost;
—Approved an agreement with Sain Associates for the preliminary engineering of the ATRIP II project on U.S. 411 and Kerr Road at a cost of $217,000 to be paid over two budget years;
—Approved a letter of commitment for the purchase of 2023 Mack Dump Truck chassis from Nextran Truck Center in the 2022-23 budget year off the ACCA joint bid;
Approved proposal from Tillman Consulting, LLC to perform appraisals and reviews for needed right-of-way to relocare Lakeview Canyon Drive;
—Approved creating, posting and hiring a casual employee for the arena;
—Amended the Veterans Outreach in the mount of $13,900 that will bring the total of the 2021-22 budget to $58,900 annually;
—Approved rescinding Curtis Pippin’s employment contract with the county from Oct. 12, 2021, commission meeting due to Auburn University/Alabama Cooperative Extension System changing his status to full-time;
—Approved the FY22 certifications and assurances for the Federal Transit Administration Assistance per the Public Transportation Department;
—Implemented a new password reset policy in accordance with the new upcoming audit;
—Approved paying an invoice with a purchase order to Basesix in the amount of $250 for work on the fire alarm panel at the Ashville jail and in the amount of $624 for annual monitoring of the jail fire alarm system;
—Approved paying an invoice without a purchase order to Superior Sewer and Septic in the amount of $1,600 due to an emergency at an event at the St. Clair County Arena, and;
—Approved a contract with Cintas for cleaning products and sanitizing the restrooms at the arena and marina in the estimated amount of $365.90 a month.