Commission looks at routine items during Tuesday’s meeting

FILE St. Clair county commission 2020.jpg

Members of the St. Clair County Commissioner are, from left, Bob Mize, Tommy Bowers, Chairman Paul Manning, Ricky Parker and Jeff Brown.

 Josie Howell/Consolidated Publishing

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Commission met for its regular meeting Tuesday to look over some routine items. During the meeting, the commission:

—Approved a request from the city of Pell City to help with half of the reinstallation costs of stream gauges at culvert on Pleasant Valley Road in the amount of $1,000;

—Approved a request from Leeds Water Works to help with the pipe installation cost on Kelly Creek Road;

—Approved a supplement agreement with Sain Associates for extra work on the intersection improvement project on U.S. 411 and Saine Road to pay 20 percent of the total cost at $62,388. ALDOT with cover the remaining cost;

—Approved an agreement with Sain Associates for the preliminary engineering of the ATRIP II project on U.S. 411 and Kerr Road at a cost of $217,000 to be paid over two budget years;

—Approved a letter of commitment for the purchase of 2023 Mack Dump Truck chassis from Nextran Truck Center in the 2022-23 budget year off the ACCA joint bid;

Approved proposal from Tillman Consulting, LLC to perform appraisals and reviews for needed right-of-way to relocare Lakeview Canyon Drive;

—Approved creating, posting and hiring a casual employee for the arena;

—Amended the Veterans Outreach in the mount of $13,900 that will bring the total of the 2021-22 budget to $58,900 annually;

—Approved rescinding Curtis Pippin’s employment contract with the county from Oct. 12, 2021, commission meeting due to Auburn University/Alabama Cooperative Extension System changing his status to full-time;

—Approved the FY22 certifications and assurances for the Federal Transit Administration Assistance per the Public Transportation Department;

—Implemented a new password reset policy in accordance with the new upcoming audit;

—Approved paying an invoice with a purchase order to Basesix in the amount of $250 for work on the fire alarm panel at the Ashville jail and in the amount of $624 for annual monitoring of the jail fire alarm system;

—Approved paying an invoice without a purchase order to Superior Sewer and Septic in the amount of $1,600 due to an emergency at an event at the St. Clair County Arena, and;

—Approved a contract with Cintas for cleaning products and sanitizing the restrooms at the arena and marina in the estimated amount of $365.90 a month.

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400

