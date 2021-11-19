Commission finalizes price of new jail, saves $1.5 million in interest rates

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission finalized the price of the future jail in Pell City and approved a bond purchase agreement with Raymond James during a called meeting Thursday.
According to County Attorney James Hill, the county will pay a bond of $27.5 million for the new Pell City jail, about $1.5 million less than anticipated because of low interest rates. Hill said this was a result of the county’s AA credit rating, resulting in the interest rate of 2.82 percent for the 30-year bond.
A representative with Raymond James who worked with the county on the loan said St. Clair has one of the highest credit ratings in the state below Mobile, Madison and Montgomery, all of whom have bigger economies.
“I think (the credit rating) is something everyone needs to be aware of and patted on the back for quite honestly,” he said. “You guys have a really great rating and that’s how we were able to achieve such low rates for the county.”
Chairman Paul Manning said the new price was music to his ears.
“Each of (the commissioners) have worked with each other very well to reach this decision. I think all of us need to be commended,” Manning said.
Commissioners Tommy Bowers and Jeff Brown along with Hill all emphasized that it will be cheaper to build a new jail than continuing to house inmates outside of the county.
"That day (we were given the cost of the jail) we were not really given a choice. The county has to serve the prisoners and this is what we’re doing to serve them,” Bowers said. “In the meantime we serve them by being housed outside the county and it looks like borrowing the money and paying for a new jail is cheaper than putting them in somebody else’s jail.”
At the end of the meeting, the commission adopted a resolution approving the final pricing and issuance of the St. Clair Public Building Authority Building Revenue Warrants and approved the bond purchase thereof.