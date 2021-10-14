Commission expresses opposition to lifetime pistol permit bill

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission approved a resolution Tuesday opposing a state bill from the Alabama State Legislature’s 2020 session allowing for the issuance of lifetime pistol permits.
The bill will most likely be reintroduced during the 2022 session.
During the county attorney’s report portion of the meeting, Attorney James Hill and Chief Deputy John McWaters spoke on the issues related to this bill.
“This (resolution) is something that is very important and don’t necessarily know that other counties are picking up on the challenge, the issue that this particular proposed legislation could create,” Hill said, adding that routine background checks during the renewal process is necessary for the safety of everyone.
“To get a concealed carry permit, you have to go and apply. They do a background check and the most important part that we need to realize is, that there are times that they turn those down and they turn them down for good reason, because something has come up on a criminal background check that might not come up when an individual is 23-years-old, 25-years-old.”
He added, “If the state of Alabama passes a law that reduces our local sheriff’s from the ability to do background checks before they issue pistol permits to citizens in the state, it makes the state less safe.”
In the state of Alabama, anyone with a felony on his or her record would not be allowed to legally own a firearm. However, Waters said there are ways in which pistol permits can be issued to someone with a felony on their record.
“If you’ve got a man who’s been convicted of a felony, there are ways to get him a pistol permit,” McWaters said. “You got a person that committed a crime 20 years ago, he’s turned his life around, we help him through that and we can still do that, but for people that are going to be lifetime criminals, I couldn’t say it any better than what James said.”
Without any comments from the commission itself, the resolution issuing the opposition to the state was unanimously passed.
In other matters, the commission:
—Hired Jennier Scott into the vacant contract county commission receptionist clerk position;
—Approved creating, posting and hiring a property manager and asset manager as contract positions;
—Approved creating, posting and hiring an contract EMA specialist grants-training specialist;
—Promoted Jacob King into the full-time IT position;
—Approved an employment contract for Curtis Pippin for the veteran transit program coordinator;
—Approved an agreement with diversified computer services for project compliance reports in the amount of $12,000 annually;
—Amended the Global Tel Link Master Services agreement for the inmate phone bid;
—Adopted a resolution for severe weather preparedness tax holiday 2022;
—Adopted a resolution for ACCA Workers Compensation Self-Insurance Fund 2024 longevity bonus;
—Adopted a resolution creating a policy on sales tax penalty rebate petitions;
—Renewed a three year agreement with Thinkgard for the IT department;
Renewed a yearly agreement with Most Wanted Government for the Sheriff’s Office;
—Renewed a three year agreement with Debra Dyer Celebrations, LLC for county/state elections in the amount of $500 per election;
—Approved a declaration of emergency sick leave for a county employee;
—Reappointed Tim Jacks and Maranda Nolen to the MPO;
—Reappointed Paula Ballard to the St. Clair County Library Board;
—And, appointed Bob Mize to the Children’s Place Board of Directors.