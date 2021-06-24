Commission covers routine items during regular meeting

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Commission met for its regular meeting June 22 to discuss certain routine items. During the meeting, the commission:
—Ratified Chairman Paul Manning’s execution of a change order for the civil bid package in the amount/credit of $71,000;
—Approved the recommendation of Construction Manager Jason Goodgame and CMH Architect Billy Morace to award the Modular Cell Bid Package to the lowest qualified bidder, Tindall Corporation, in the amount of $2,066,752 and the Detention, Equipment and Furnishing Bid Packing to C.A. Owens & Associates in the amount of $1,250,700 for the new jail;
—Approved a quote from Inclusion Solutions in the amount of $6,622.59 for poll workers virus protection kits;
—Named Jason Goodgame as the construction manager for the upcoming E-911 project;
—Changed the August 24 commission meeting to August 19 following the work session in Pell City because of the annual ACCA convention;
—Approved request from Coroner Dennis Russell to be reimbursed for emergency new car keys from Town and Country Ford in the amount of $407.40;
—Approved hiring two season road workers;
—Entered into an agreement with the city of Ragland for the repaving of Old Highway 26;
—Approved a bid for a septic system at the Canoe Creek Marina with Greer Contracting in the amount of $18,000;
—Approved recommendation from County Attorney James Hill to refund funds from Blount County;
—And, approved a contract with the city of Jacksonville to house jail inmates for $28 a day.