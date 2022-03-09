Commission considers cost-of-living raises for county employees

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission considered a $1 cost-of-living raise for all county employees during its meeting Tuesday. While a first motion was given by Chairman Paul Manning, the motion died for lack of a second by the other commissioners.
While the other commissioners wanted to look further into the matter before a pay adjustment, Manning said he didn’t think it was right to not give employees the proposed raises.
“You’re going to accuse me of politicking, but look at the prices we’re dealing with in today’s society,” Manning said. “I’m not saying a dollar is a lot of money, but I asked for it in the last budget, the current budget and it wasn’t put in since then.”
Commissioner Tommy Bowers emphasized that more needed to be done before there were any pay adjustments, including studies being done by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
“I want to see the pay scales fixed for all employees,” Bowers said. “The ACCA is doing a study. I asked for a study from the ACCA last year. I was on the committee that represented all 67 counties in the state, that was one of the things we all pushed for. I recommended we all push for it. The ACCA would then notify that they are going to do the study through Auburn University. We will then know the salary ranges of everybody and from other locations, we can do comparisons.”
He added, “When we do that, I hope we can do it by budget time and when we do that, I’d like to see employees be involved in that process and sit down on the meetings where we look at that study and decide what we need to do moving forward.”
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved reclassifying and revising the vacant maintenance/safety coordinator position to a contract jail maintenance position;
—Approved bid concessions for the St. Clair County Arena;
—Approved a payment processing system allowing citizens to make payments through the Jarvis System;
—Awarded a bucket truck bid to ALTEC NUECO in the amount of $109,900;
—Declared a veterans van to be surplus and sold on govdeals.com;
—Approved a quote to renovate and furnish two front offices in the commission office in the amount of $12,800 that will require a budget amendment of $8,600;
—Approved the annual fire alarm inspection and monitoring services with Basesix for the Ashville jail in the amounts of $625 and $350;
—Approved paying an invoice without a purchase order to Basesix for a fire alarm panel repair in the amount of $375;
—Approved a contract with Motorola Solutions in the amount of $8,953 and MCA in the amount of $17,613.75 to bridge with the current radio system for first responders;
—Approved a request from Sheriff Billy Murray to reclassify two part-time detention officer and two central dispatch positions to full-time and;
—Rescheduled the Tuesday, May 10, meeting to Thursday, May 5, because of the ACEA and ACAA Conferences.