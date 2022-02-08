Commission commends parks and rec board as they look to utilize full-time workers

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Commission recognized its park and recreation board during its meeting Tuesday.
The commission adopted a resolution recognizing the board for its time and effort over the last decade as it will soon come to a close.
Since the board was created in 2011, it has consisted of volunteers who help the county on their own time. Most of the board members' responsibilities include overseeing and managing the assets related to the boat launch and St. Clair County Arena.
However, since receiving a $1 million grant, the county has decided to hire full-time employees who will handle these responsibilities.
“Today, we want to recognize and appreciate those people who provided those services to this county for the last decade,” county attorney James Hill said. “Those assets like the boat launch, are now more successful today than when they were constructed.”
Chairman Paul Manning expressed his gratitude to the board and to chairman of the parks and rec board, Lude Mashburn, who attended the meeting.
“Lude, I highly respect you and appreciate what you have done to this point,” Manning said, adding as a chairman, he didn’t have a vote on these matters, but was rather there to split a tie.
Commissioner Jeff Brown added his thoughts.
“I want to tell (Lude) I appreciate you. I’ve told you to your face before I appreciate you,” he said. “You’ve been the backbone of this thing. I can’t say enough about you. You did things you didn’t have to do and never received a dime for it”
Mashburn, however, emphasized his unhappiness with the decision with a few remarks, including that the commission asked him to resign in which Brown rebutted by saying that was simply not true.