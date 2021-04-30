Commission commemorates successful census results

During its regular meeting April 27, the St. Clair County Commission recognized Election Clerk Deborah Howard for her work with the 2020 census. As a result, St. Clair County had the second highest jump within the state.
During this time, Howard also oversaw the election within the county in November.
During the meeting, the commission adopted an official resolution to honor Howard. According to the resolution, Howard was in charge of responding to a mass amount of daily emails and Facebook posts while continuing to knock on doors and assist citizens with filling out the census.
Howard emphasized that the county’s successful census results were a group effort.
“I could have not done this without the girls in probate and without every county employee who worked on this,” she said, adding that the county school systems and economic development council also helped in the process.
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved $10,000 for the city of Moody to recondition the turf at the Moody Miracle League playing field for handicap recreation;
—Approved the execution of the new contract for Advanced Disposal Services;
—Approved a change order from Construction Manager Jason Goodgame to GKL Companies to reduce contract for the Ashville Jail Roof in the amount of $50,162.56;
—Awarded a bid package for the new Pell City jail to Taylor Corporation General Contractors to the lowest responsible bidder;
—Approved to pay two invoices to CMH Architects without a purchase order in the amount of $192 for the Ashville Jail Roof and $197,642.63 for the Pell City jail;
—Approved sending a letter of support to Congressman Mike Rogers for a transportation and infrastructure project related to widening of U.S. 411 from Park Avenue in Moody to Odenville;
—Approved a three-year agreement with Granite Government Solutions for adding Internet circuit at the Ashville Courthouse;
—And, approved an agreement to provide emergency medical services between Chandler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Steele.