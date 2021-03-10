Commission, city of Argo recognize Herschel Phillips passing

The St. Clair County Commission, during its regular meeting March 9, adopted a resolution recognizing former Argo councilman Herschel Phillips’ service to the county following his passing Jan. 12.
The city of Argo also honored Phillips by renaming the street leading up the city hall after him. The street was previously nameless.
Phillips served on the Argo city council from 2009-16. He helped the city grow in numerous ways, including being one of the founders of the city’s food bank.
He also served the county as a member of the Public Parks and Recreation Board.
Commission chairman Paul Manning expressed how much he appreciated Phillps over the years.
“(Phillips) was a great guy and a great friend,” Manning said. “We want to honor him in a way that would let (his family) know how much we appreciate him.”
The commission presented the resolution to Phillips’ wife, Shirely Phillips, brother Fred Phillips and son Darryl Phillips.
Part of the resolution adopted by the county read, “Herschel Phillips was described by everyone that met him as the nicest man you would ever meet, as the one who always was willing to help, as the most dedicated and loyal and always wanted to do the right thing.”
Argo Mayor Betty Bradly described Phillips to be selfless and always willing to give his time to help.
“We appreciate how much he did for the City of Argo; he was a fantastic person.” Bradley said. “If you ever asked him for help, he would never turn you down.”
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a retail liquor license for Wake Zone, LLC in Pell City;
—Approved to let bid for Lawn Care Services;
—Revised the Chief Financial Officer job description retroactive to March 1;
—Approved the request from Sheriff Billy Murray to create and hire two, new part-times jail employees;
—Adopted a resolution transferring the existing franchise currently held by Hargray of Alabama, Inc to Cable One, Inc and Sparklight entitling them to operate a cable television system in the county.
—And, adopted a resolution and order confirming and ratifying the levy of the sales and use tax in the part of St. Clair County that lies outside the corporate limits of the city of Pell City.