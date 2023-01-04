Commission approves resolution declaring landfill fire an emergency

PELL CITY – In front of a full commission chamber, the St. Clair County Commission approved a resolution Tuesday morning, declaring the existence of emergency conditions in St. Clair County.
The action was welcomed with claps from those in attendance, who seek relief from an underground landfill fire in the western portion of St. Clair County, near Moody.
The underground fire has been burning for more than a month.
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon said the approval of the resolution could allow the Commission to secure state and federal funds to help extinguish the underground fire.
The resolution was passed after the Commission went into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss actions which could lead to litigation.
Batemon said the remediation process to eliminate health and safety concerns for local residents will take time, to safely put out the underground blaze without causing further damage, as well as secure funds for the remediation work.
“…St. Clair County does not have firefighting authority, resources or expertise; however, St. Clair County recognizes the health, safety and welfare of its citizens in the vicinity of the fire is jeopardized…,” states the resolution passed by the Commissioners.
He said there are companies that specialize in putting out underground fires, and the county engineer is already seeking responsible companies that could possibly put out the blaze.
Batemon said the passage of the resolution will give the Commission, and its designated representatives, legal authority to access the property at 1317 Annie Lee Road and to help remedy the emergency condition, the underground fire, even though the property owner has already granted the county access to the property.
“It is further resolved and ordered that a copy of this Declaration be forwarded to the Governor of Alabama through the State Director of Emergency Management with a request for State and Federal Assistance and that she proclaim a state of emergency to exist in St Clair County,” the resolution states.
The resolution designates the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director as the authorized representative for coordinating and executing, on behalf of the Commission, to solicit assistance and intervention of the state and federal agencies under the Disaster Relief Act.
The resolution also recognized those who were involved in containing the landfill fire.
“…St. Clair County recognizes the City of Moody, the City of Trussville, the Alabama Forestry Commission and various other municipal and volunteer departments and agencies have put forth tremendous efforts to preserve life and property and their service and dedication is lauded by St. Clair County and appreciated by the citizens and residents in the vicinity of the fire…,” the resolution states.
Prior to the meeting, Batemon said he believes the private environmental landfill near Moody is the state’s, or the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s, responsibility, but the Commission may take the lead, if the County Commission is released from all liability by ADEM.
“ADEM has dodged this long enough,” Batemon said. “My opinion is that it is a state problem.”
ADEM officials claim it did not have oversight authority over the environmental landfill, even though that state agency has inspected the property where Environmental Landfill Inc., operates several times during the past nine years.
“The site was being used for the disposal of vegetative matter (leaves, limbs, trees, shrubs and similar materials),” the agency stated in a release last Friday. “That use is not a regulated activity (unlike the disposal of household wastes, which is regulated) and is not subject to state regulatory oversight or permits.”
Batemon said the County Commission also does not have any authority to monitor or regulate any landfill, because Alabama is a Dillion Rule state.
“Counties are created by the state,” Batemon said. “We don’t have home rule.”
He said St. Clair County can’t pass ordinances prohibiting or regulating landfills unless state legislation is passed granting or requiring that authority.
Batemon said, in accordance with the Dillion Rule, the St. Clair County Commission can only exercise powers expressly granted by state legislators, and as far as he knows, the County Commission does not have any granted authority to regulate or monitor landfills.
Batemon reiterated at the emergency called meeting Tuesday morning that the Commission has either no or limited authority when it involves environmental issues and/or the permitting of landfills.
He said ADEM now wants the County Commission to be the lead agency.
“If so, we want total release of liability from ADEM,” Batemon said Saturday.
He said before County Commission would consider taking the lead to remedy the underground landfill fire, tests need to be performed on the air and water, which could have been exposed by the fire and water runoff from the site.