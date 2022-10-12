Commission approves funds for school resource officers

The St. Clair County Commission has approved a resolution that will help fund resource officers for Pell City and St. Clair County schools.
At its Sept. 27 meeting, the commission approved earmarking funds received from the state through the “Simplified Sellers Use Tax,” taxes the state receives from purchases outside the state by Alabama residents, to fund school resource officers.
St. Clair County receives a pro-rata portion of the proceeds collected by the state.
St. Clair County Commission Attorney James Hill III said the county receives about $2 million annually from the sales taxes collected by the state.
The commission approved providing the Pell City Board of Education $275,000 for the procurement or retention of school resource officers, aka “Dare Officers.” The board will receive the payment in four installments, $68,750 each by Oct. 10, Jan. 3, 2023, April 3, 2023, and July 3, 2023.
The St. Clair County Board of Education will receive $800,000 for school resource officers in four $200,000 payments on the same dates as the Pell City Board of Education.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office will receive $359,055 to help fund five part-time and two full-time school resource officers.
And, finally, $250,000 of the sales tax funds is available to the sheriff’s office for the purchase of law enforcement vehicles.
In other matters at the meeting, the commission:
O Approved renaming the commission chambers the Paul Manning Chambers.
O Approved a 5 percent cost-of-living raise for county employees.
O Approved appropriating $5,000 to the Pell City Board of Education to help purchase a livestock trailer for the Future Farmers of America students at Pell City High School.
O Approved annual contracts with the Revenue Office: Robert J. Scheitlin for GIS professional services; Apex Software maintenance; LogMeIn; Citrix (share file); Navigation Electronics (NEI).
O Approved an agreement with Keet Consulting Services, LLC, for the Revenue office for GIS services and support.
O Approved renewing “Most Wanted Government Websites.com” subscription and JSU for Forensic Services for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
O Approved renewing the Global Tel Link Corporation master service agreement for one year for the inmate phone system.
O Approved the following annual agreements for the Probate Office: ES&S Election System &Software for voting equipment, Thomas Voting Machine, and Diversified Companies, Inc.
O Approved a Cintas agreement for the Maintenance Department through the OMNIA Cooperative.
O Approved renewing MRM (Millennium Risk Managers) agreement in the amount of $25,000 for Inmate Medical repricing services.
O Approved renewing the annual agreement with Quality Correctional Health Care for Inmate healthcare-nursing services.
O Approved renewing the Pronto Trak agreement for Electronic Monitoring services.
O Approved allocating $15,000 for Jefferson State Community College.
0 Approved payment in the amount of $26,346 to Ashville Electric for a PWP for a generator at the IT building.
O Approved a change order from CMH Architects for work on the storm sewer at the Pell City Courthouse in the amount of $76,750.
O Approved the purchase of a Canon copier from ABS Business Systems for the amount of $11,751, and the annual maintenance agreement.
O Approved a request from Sheriff Billy Murray to create an administrative clerk position at the Operations Center and promote Kristi Laughter for the position.
O Approved a request from EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski to create, post and fill a public informational/training officer position.
O Approved a request from Probate Judge Andrew Weathington to reclassify one driver’s license clerk position to an advanced clerk position, and to remove a vacant part-time driver’s license clerk and a vacant part-time advance clerk from the payroll records.
O Approved revising and renewing County Engineer Dan Dahlke’s employee contract.
O Approved revising and renewing Assistant County Engineer Howard Clay Phillips, II, employee’s contract.
O Approved rescinding a request from the 9-13-22 county commission meeting to let bid for an E-911 vehicle.
O Approved declaring a 2021 Ford Explorer as surplus and sell on Gov.deals.com, at the request of E-911 Director Aislinn Campbell.
O Approved a resolution appointing Tina Morgan as county treasurer.
O Approved a third-party agreement with agencies to provide public transportation services.
O Approved the fiscal year 2023 budget and 2022 amendments.
O Appointed Pell City Manager Brian Muenger to the St. Clair County Healthcare Authority. He will fill the vacant seat held by Laurence Fields, who resigned.