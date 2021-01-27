Commission announces retirement of county CFO

St. Clair County Chief Financial Officer Donna Wood is retiring. The St. Clair County Commission made the announcement during its regular meeting Jan. 26. Wood's retirement will be effective March 1.
Wood has worked as the county CFO for 14 years. She began her career more than 37 years ago when she became the accountant for Etowah County.
“You can look at the financial position of St. Clair County compared to other counties in our state and you’ll find that St. Clair County is in as strong a fiscal position as one can be in,” county attorney James Hill said. “These things don’t happen by accident. Our county commission spends tremendous time in these efforts and they’re done so with the help of people like Miss Wood and, in a large way, Miss Wood herself.”
Hill also emphasized that as a result of Wood’s work, St. Clair County holds an AA credit rating, which he said is one of the highest within the state.
Commission Chairman Paul Manning said the county will continue to see the financial benefits from Wood’s leadership.
With Manning’s 43 years working in county government, he and Woods have a little more than 80 years of experience combined.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished over the years,” Manning said.
Wood thanked the commission and those she has worked with over the years.
“It takes the board working along with me to take that conservative approach. It takes us all,” Wood said. “I’m so glad I have been able to be at St. Clair. I’m so glad that the Lord led my steps this way because I do know he led me down here.”
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved the yearly probate contract with Thomas Voting Machines, LLC;
—Approved request from probate judge Mike Bowling to approve a quote for electronic keypads for Ashville and Pell City probate offices;
—Approved request from commissioner Ken Crowe to install a locking system for the Ashville revenue office/mapping area;
—Approved request from Sheriff Billy Murray to apply for a Firehouse Sub grant to purchase supplies for the county SWAT team;
—Extended a contract with Auburn University and University of Alabama cooperative extension systems through Sept. 30, 2021 in the amount of $43,000 for the Veteran’s Outreach Program;
—Approved a request from Judge Bowling to renew the employment contract of a probate employee for one year;
—Approved an invoice from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama liability self-insured fund for the arena’s insurance requiring a budget amendment in the amount of $93.24;
—Approved a request for an additional Mitel desk phone for the new employee in the public transportation and the license in order to add the phone in the amount onf $365.78;
—Reappointed Lude Mashburn and Brad Sanders to the Public Park and Recreation Board of St. Clair County;
—Appointed Candy Jones to fill the vacant seat on the Public Park and Recreation Board of St. Clair County due to the passing of Hershel Phillips;
—Reappointed Margaret Lewinski, Elizabeth Sorrell and Brenda Riddle to the St. Clair Historic Development Commission;
—And appointed Michael Joiner to fill the vacant seat on the Wattsville Water Board because of the passing of Sam Crump.