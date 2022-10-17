Commission allocates funds for Looney House

PELL CITY - The St. Clair County Commission has approved allocating $30,000 toward the restoration of the John Looney House.
“That’s going to make a big difference in what we can do,” said Liz Sorrell, secretary of the St. Clair Historical Society, and chairman of the St. Clair County Historical Development Commission. “We really appreciate all their support and encouragement. It means a lot to us.”
During the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 6, the Looney House fire was reported by a passerby.
The fire destroyed the kitchen, which was separate from the main structure and located behind the more than 200-year-old home. The left side of the house suffered the most fire damage, while an downstairs room on the right side of the structure was almost untouched.
Many suspect the blaze was intentionally set, but no official cause of the fire has been announced by the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.
Sorrell said before the fire, the St. Clair Historical Society was in the process of refurbishing the historic home with a $17,500 grant, which was awarded to the group by the Alabama Historical Commission.
“We still have about $14,000 left from the grant,” she said.
Sorrell said it could probably cost $200,000 to completely restore the historic landmark home.
“We do know it’s going to be extremely expensive to restore,” she said. “We have sifted through the ashes to recover what we can.”
Some of the items saved from the fire are in storage, she said.
Sorrell said the St. Clair Historical Society has applied for a $75,000 grant from the Alabama Historical Commission.
“Hopefully, we will know something by the end of the month,” she said.
Sorrell said the group plans to have some future fundraising events to help raise money for the restoration of the house.
She said the wife of one of the Looney descendants has sent the group a quilt to auction in an effort to raise funds.
“It’s a beautiful quilt,” Sorrell said. “We’ll have it on display at the (Ashville) Bicentennial, and plan to have a drawing for it. We’ll also be selling T-shirts.”
She said St. Clair Historical Society will have a booth at the Nov. 5 Bicentennial Celebration in Ashville.