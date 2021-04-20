Commission adopts April as Child Abuse Awareness Month

During its regular meeting April 13, the St. Clair County Commission declared April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
The commission presented a framed copy of the resolution to Education Coordinator Cheryl Fagan and Board President John McWaters of the Children's Advocacy Center in Pell City.
Fagan expressed her gratitude to the commission for helping spread awareness.
“Everything we do during this month is just to raise awareness and let people know we’re here and let people know what we do,” Fagan said.
“If you don’t know what we do and don’t know where we are, we say that’s a blessing, because if you don’t know about us, then your family has not delt with child abuse and the trauma that comes with that.”
The Children’s Place will be hosting a drive thru luncheon in place of its annual luncheon to raise money to fund their operations as child abuse counselors. The event will take place on April 27 at the First Baptist Church of Pell City.
The commission also declared the month of April National County Government Month, Confederate History Month and Fair Housing Month.
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved a central dispatch request creating a new training coordinator position at pay grade 17 and promoted Robbie Young into the same;
—Approved a copier maintenance agreement with ABS Business System for the St. Clair County Drug Task Force facility retroactive March 23, 2012;
—Approved paying invoices without a purchase order to the following:
—Building and Earth Sciences for the Pell City Jail project in the amount of $4,430 and $3,087;
—Rich Electric to remove/install a transformer and install three dedicated outlets for two sump pumps at the Pell City Courthouse in the amount of $6,901;
—Goodgame Company, Inc. for the use of the boom truck to install and set a transformer at the Pell City Courthouse in the amount of $1,165;
—Approved request from Judge Mike Bowling to change a probate employee’s status from contract to regular full time employee;
—Renewed its Go-to-meeting annual contract in the amount of $576.