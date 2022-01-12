Colonel Bob Barefield to speak at County Extension Veterans Outreach Program’s Veteran’s Dinner

The St. Clair County Extension Veterans Outreach Program will be hosting a free dinner for up to 50 veterans Monday, Jan. 24.
The purpose of this event is to create an opportunity for veterans within the county to come together and share their experiences both during and after their service.
This event will be held at Moody City Hall and will begin at 6 p.m. The dinner will feature Colonel Bob Barefield (USA Ret) as our honored guest speaker.
COL Barefield enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968 as an 11B Infantryman and retired at the rank of Colonel after 30 years of service. He also served in Vietnam. His other assignments included the invasion of Cambodia with the 1st Cavalry Division, commanding the 1st Battalion, 508th Airborne in Panama leading up to Operation Just Cause and last commanding the 5th Brigade, U.S. Army Cadet Command.
Barefield is a highly decorated veteran holding the Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Ranger Tab, Army Aviation Wings, Master Parachutist Badge and Pathfinder Badge, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with “V,” Bronze Star Medal (third award), Purple Heart (fifth award), Meritorious Service Medal (seventh award), Air Medal and Army Commendation Medal with “V.”
You must RSVP to attend by calling the St. Clair County Extension Office at 205-338-9416. For more information, please contact Extension Veterans Outreach Coordinator Curtis Pippin at (205) 753-1156.
The St. Clair County Extension Veterans Outreach program is a partnership between the St. Clair County Commission and Auburn University. The goal of the program is to help veterans and their families identify and access local, state and federal benefits. It serves active duty, National Guard, reserve, veterans and military families. Curtis Pippin, the program coordinator, is an Army veteran himself and is passionate about serving his fellow veterans.
Alabama Extension is the primary outreach organization for the land-grant mission of Alabama A&M University and Auburn University. Alabama Extension works with individuals, groups, and agencies, initiating and facilitating partnerships and helping people help themselves to a better life and livelihood.