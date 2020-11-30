Closing digital gap with Zoom (column) (with photos)

A national survey by AARP reported 51 percent of older adults purchased a new digital device in the past year.
However, only one in six used these devices to video chat on platforms such as Skype and Zoom. To close the digital gap, Alabama Extension at Alabama A&M offers free Zoom training.
This course is targeted toward older adults who are among the most vulnerable to contract COVID-19. Attendees learn the main features of Zoom. For instance, how to host meetings, launch polls, share screens, create registrations and utilize breakout rooms. Zoom allows seniors to connect to the outside world while social distancing.
Training outcomes
“I enjoy hearing back from seniors who now use Zoom, “ Extension specialist and instructor Dorothy Brandon said. “They are so happy to be able to use the service in their daily lives and to reconnect with loved ones.”
For instance, Gloria Batts uses Zoom to conduct voter registration sessions and ministry work, as well as to meet with business consultants.
“Do not be intimidated by Zoom – there is room for Zoom in your life as a senior,” Batts said.
Making connections
Zoom is also a great tool to help prevent social isolation and loneliness among seniors.
This was the case with Extension Associate Director Dr. Celvia Stovall, whose family enjoys using Zoom. With Brandon’s help, Stovall conducted a Zoom session to celebrate her mother’s 84th birthday. Brandon also taught Stovall’s 80-year-old aunt in Ohio how to connect to Zoom.
Future training
For future Zoom training sessions, please contact Dorothy Brandon, family and consumer specialist, at 256-372-5456 or email dpb0010@aces.edu. You can also visit www.aces.edu/urban-extension for a listing of other online programs being offered.
Lee Ann Clark is the county Extension coordinator for St. Clair County.