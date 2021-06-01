Clements steps in as new head football coach for Springville

Springville High School has recently welcomed Jon Clements who will step in as the new head football coach for the Tigers. They went 4-5 last season under Michael Graben.
Clements served as the offensive coordinator at Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville before he took his first head coaching position at Corner High School in 2018 and 2019 where he went 13-9. In 2020, he came to St. Clair County High School as the football team’s offensive coordinator.
Clements said he is excited about having the opportunity to impact an already great program.
“I believe in the organization,” Clements said. “We’re not coming here to change it, we came here to be a part of it.”
Springville will also be introduced to two new coordinators who have coached with Clements in the past: Nick Malantis from Clay-Chalkville and Matt Partridge from Vestavia Hills.
“I hit two home runs with my coordinators.” Clements said. “This place was already really, really good when we got here, we’re just putting our own little twist on it.”
Clements emphasized that going into a new season, he expects his players to work hard and have accountability.
“I tell our kids, be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there and do what you're supposed to do.” Clements said
He added, “I told them, you can say two things you can say here, yes sir or no sir, and, in life, that’ll help you. And they do that. There’s not a lot of riff raff — it's everybody doing the job they’ve been asked to do.”
Springville will host seven home games this season, Clements said while that’s different, its something they’re excited about
“It’s an opportunity to put out in front of everybody what we’re trying to do,” Clements “We’re definitely working together and that’s definitely special for us.”