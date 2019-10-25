Hello my friends. I hope this finds you well. Aren’t you all loving this fall weather?
I ran a 5k Saturday and it’s so much easier running in cooler weather (even though that doesn’t help my speed).
I would like to talk today about what we feed our mind, or better yet, what we allow in it.
It will tell you, “You’re fat; you’re old and worn down; nobody likes you; everybody talks about you; you will never get that job; you will never get that house.”
Look, I get it.
I just divorced my husband after 24 years, and I have certainly been the hot topic.
I couldn’t fit on a ride at Six Flags. I was told nobody here likes you.
When my son was killed in a car wreck, I was told I got what I deserved.
A few years ago, something clicked with me, and I realized that when God formed me, he had big, big plans. Not that any single person determines my worth.
I am saying this today because I feel someone needs to hear this, I posted this on my Facebook, too.
Stop listening to the noise.
Stop listening to people you wouldn’t trade places with.
Stop talking bad about yourself, after all, we have enough against us, we don’t need to be against ourselves.
When you fill your mind with clutter, there’s no room for anything else.
Let me encourage you, starting today, empty your mind of clutter.
