EDEN -- Mars Hill Bible swept Victory Christian in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A playoffs Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers won the first game 18-1 in five innings. Mars Hill also took the second game 18-1 to end the Lions’ season.
Mars Hill will travel to take on the winner of Athens Bible/Donoho on May 3.
“We met a very good team in Mars Hill,” Victory Christian head coach Stan Sargent said. “They outmatched us. They are a very good hitting team, and I think they will go far. We came out and did what we could do. That was the best that we could do.”
The Panthers put the game out of reach in the first inning in both halves of the doubleheader.
In the opener, Mars Hill scored 10 runs in the initial frame, including a grand slam by Colt Smith. The senior also earned the win. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out seven. He finished with four hits and five RBIs.
“He is a good hitter and a good pitcher,” Mars Hill coach Jay Mitchell said. “Colt Smith has been our No. 1 pitcher all year long; he did a good job on the mound. He had a home run and a couple of doubles. He is a phenomenal player and leader for us.”
Mars Hill scored four runs in the second to take a 14-0 lead. The Lions scored their lone run in the bottom of the frame. Juan Talley hit into a double-play, which allowed the runner from third base to score.
In the fourth, the Panthers scored four more runs to increase the margin to 18-1.
A light rain began to fall in the fifth, but it stopped before the game was over.
The rain returned in the second game, but that didn’t slow down the Panthers as they scored 10 runs in the first inning again.
“Our top of the order did a good job with their approach,” Mitchell said. “You don’t want to get behind in baseball; our guys did a good job of getting that lead.”
The Lions’ lone run scored on a Lee Yeager RBI double to left field in the fourth that cut the deficit to 16-1.
Victory Christian finished 18-7. Sargent said he was proud that his team never quit when it was faced with adversity in 2019.
Sargent will have the tough task of replacing his seniors next season.
”Our seniors have been awesome, and I am blessed to be able to coach them,” Sargent said. “Abraham Sargent has pitched phenomenal for us. He had the team-leading batting average. He did everything for us and he played every position on the field.
“Noah Holladay, his pitching has really come around. He could get into the 80s. He led the team in strikeouts and wins.
“Nathan Jones, our leadoff hitter. His speed … really helped us all year long. Edward Cole didn’t start every game, but what he did do was save the game for us against Ragland.”