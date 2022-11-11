CJ Douglas powers Leeds into the third round

LEEDS — Leeds defensive back CJ Douglas felt the ball brush one of his fingers, but he wasn’t sure if it was enough. Then he looked back and watched Scottsboro’s 37-yard field goal attempt tumble through the air into the end zone, short and off target.
“Just make a play,” Douglas said. “I’m always taught make a play. Even when bad things happen and the other teams score, you never give up. Next play, forget about it. I’m kind of known for blocking kicks if I get the opportunity, so I’m going full speed every play, giving 110 percent always, and I was just able to make an impact.”
Douglas more than made an impact on Friday night when he helped Leeds secure a 35-10 victory to send the Greenwave into the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
“Last two years, we got beat out in the second round, so this is a big deal for us to get into the third round,” Leeds coach Jerry Hood said. “I’m incredibly proud of this team. I didn’t know how good we’d be this year to be honest with you. They have just stayed true to themselves, stayed a team, have great chemistry.”
Things could have gone south for Leeds early when Scottsboro linebacker Andruw Smith hauled in an interception at the Leeds’ 47-yard line on the game's first play.
On the ensuing drive, Douglas chased down the opposing quarterback first, then tackled the pitchman on an option play. The result of the play was a 2-yard loss which set up third-and-16.
Then came the blocked field goal.
Douglas finished the evening with 7 tackles, including one for loss. He also finished with a team-high 86 yards rushing and a touchdown on only 3 carries.
“All year we’ve had (offensive) packages in practice with CJ, and we really haven’t had to use it,” Hood said. “This kind of game we really wanted to use it because we know we are going to have to use him next week. And I’m incredibly proud of that young man. He’s an awesome guy, he leads our team well.”
His biggest play of the evening came on third-and-5. By the time, most of the Scottsboro defenders knew Douglas had the ball, he was already 10-plus yards downfield on what would go down as a 78-yard rushing touchdown.
Douglas said he knew he was going to score, “When I made the first cut and made the defender miss. I’m a fast guy. I run track, so I don’t think anybody can catch me.”
What to know
— Leeds running back Jeremiah Hunter finished the evening with 8 carries for 65 yards and one touchdown. On his 20-yard rushing score, the opposing defense actually held Hunter to a standstill at one point, but that wasn’t enough. The back broke at least four tackles on the play as he glided his way into the end zone.
— Leeds sophomore Conner Nelson found the end zone twice in the victory. He carried the ball six times for 26 yards and two scores. He also finished with three catches for 60 yards.
— Leeds quarterback Jarod Latta completed 9 of 11 passes for 137 yards and an interception. He also had a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
— Leeds defensive end Chris Burge finished the evening with a team-high 9 tackles, including one tackle for loss. He also hurried the quarterback twice.
— Leeds held Scottsboro to 175 yards of offense. The Wildcats picked up 180 yards on 44 carries but only completed one of three passing attempts for a loss of 5 yards.
— Scottsboro’s lone touchdown came on a 22-yard rush from quarterback Jake Jones. The 12-play drive took just over seven minutes and cut Leeds’ score to 11 points with 4:45 left in the third quarter. Scottsboro’s other points came on a 31-yard field goal from kicker Cole Raeuchle.
Who said
— Douglas on the defense’s performance: “We preached physicality this week. There’s no substitution for physicality in this game. We knew we were going to run the ball. We knew they were going to be a physical team. We went full pads each day this week for the first time this season.”
— Douglas on Hunter’s score: “They work drills like that all the time just to keep your legs moving no matter what until you’re on the ground. So he kept his legs moving, and he just got a natural talent for that just to keep his legs churning. He gets better as the game goes on.”
— Hood on Ramsay: “As it stands today, they are one of the top two teams in the north. It will be an uphill battle for us, but we’ve been in those games before. We played Moody, was a tough team. … It is going to be a fun game, and I hope a lot of people come out.”
— Douglas on facing Hunter in practice: “That is the favorite matchup for the coaches. He’s a big back, he’s a strong guy. … I’m so blessed to have teammates that are good players, great players like him that can make me better each and every day.”
Next up
— Leeds travels to Ramsay on Friday at 7 p.m.