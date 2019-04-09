PELL CITY – Steve Howell with Goodgame Company Inc. said the Civic Center project should be complete within a month.
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Howell provided an update of the work, which includes the construction of a new tennis building, two new tennis courts, tennis court lighting, renovation of the Civic Center and site work around the facility.
“Sidewalks, paving, everything is wrapping up,” Howell said.
He said workers are down to the finishing touches on the massive project, which has been underway for more than a year.
“Last week, they got a lot of work done,” said Harold “Bubba” Edge, the city’s Parks and Recreation director. “Everything's coming together really nice now.”
Workers finished paving the Civic Center parking lot last week.
“The parking lot looks very good,” City Manager Brian Muenger said. “It’s starting to look really nice.”
Howell said the Civic Center renovations are 83 percent complete, while the tennis building and tennis courts are 77 percent complete.
He said both projects are expected to be finished by May 15.
The center’s new gymnasium floor is also almost complete.
“The floor looks great,” Edge said.
The council approved a change order involving the paving work around the Civic Center because of unexpected costs with patching and leveling before the parking lot was paved.
So far, the Civic Center project has cost the city almost $1.8 million, about $1.47 million for the Civic Center renovation and $318,730 for the tennis building and courts.
The council also approved expenditures for capital improvement items for the Pell City Sports Complex, including a new infield machine, bleacher seating, installation of batting cage nets and fencing for the multipurpose field. The total cost is $68,465. The items were already approved by the council in the Capital budget for this fiscal year.
In other recreational matters, the council approved a contract with Pyro Shows of Alabama for the annual Fourth of July fireworks event at Lakeside Park. The show will cost the city $18,000.