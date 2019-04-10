RIVERSIDE -- The Riverside Beautification Organization is holding a city-wide cleanup Saturday, April 13.
The organized cleanup is set for 9-11 a.m., with volunteers meeting at Riverside Landing, where garbage bags and yellow safety vests will be issued to volunteers.
Volunteers will be divided into five teams to work five main areas of city right-of-ways.
Each area will have a marked, plastic Easter egg and whoever finds the egg will receive a prize upon returning it to the Riverside Landing at 11 a.m.
A hot dog lunch is planned for volunteers at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Landing Marina.
For more information, call Riverside City Hall at 205-338-7692 or 205-753-9310.