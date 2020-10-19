City of Steele hosts 5th annual National Night Out

STEELE -- Steele hosted its 5th annual national night out Tuesday, Oct. 13.
According to former Steele Councilwoman Nancy Miller-Borg, National Night Out was designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and enhance police-community partnerships.
Attendees had an opportunity to get an up-close look at some of the tools used by police and firefighters as they work to keep residents safe.
The Steele Police anCd Fire departments also had vehicles on exhibit.
There was a display by the St Clair County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team featuring items used in emergency situations. County DARE officers also participated in the event and brought their mobile criminal investigation unit for guests to tour.
Meanwhile, the Pink Heals of Upper Alabama brought its pink fire truck to display. This organization is involved with cancer awareness and supports cancer survivors as well as families of those who succumbed to the disease.
Miller-Borg said everyone enjoyed free hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks thanks to the generosity of Love’s Travel Center, Steele Marathon, Buffalo Rock and Bud’s Best Cookies.
The free event was considered to be a success, due in part to the cooperation of businesses and town volunteers.