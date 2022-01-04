City of Steele celebrates retirement of senior center director

Director of the Steele Senior Center Ruby Reynolds was honored at a retirement party Dec. 17. She was born and raised in the community and has been the center director for 12 years.
She is a graduate of Ashville High School and a member of Deermans Chapel Church. The party was hosted by several friends in the community who provided decorations, substantial snacks and a beautifully decorated cake.
Ruby managed the center through the COVID-19 protocols and has been a stable factor in the lives of Steele seniors. She and her volunteer assistant, husband Richard Reynolds, will be greatly missed. They promised they wouldn't be hard to find, if they weren't traveling.
The senior center wishes Ruby good luck.