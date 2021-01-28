City of Springville to collect donations for tornado victims

Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey announced that the City of Springville will be collecting items for the tornado victims of Fultondale County.
According to Harvey, these items will help the victims of the storms in collecting their belongings they are able to salvage.
Items can be dropped off at any Springville Fire Station between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a drop-off point at the Springville Walmart on Saturday Jan. 30 beginning at 10 a.m. to collect items.
The following items will be accepted:
-- Heavy duty construction/garbage bags
-- Plastic tubs with lids
-- Work gloves
-- Plastic gloves
-- Rakes
-- Shovels
-- Tarps
-- Hammers
-- Roofing nails
-- Cleaning Supplies
-- Gallon size or larger zip-lock bags
-- Laundry Detergent
-- Water by the case
-- Pet Food
-- Dust Mask
-- Bath Towels
-- Soap and Shampoo
-- Gift Cards