City of Springville taking input on Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve

The city of Springville is working to identify amenities and enhancements for the Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve.
The Forever Wild property offers 422 acres of unique Alabama biodiversity along a mile of ecologically significant Big Canoe Creek. You can give your input through a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GQ5WSJD to help identify priorities for the preservation and experience of the preserve or go to the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for the link. The survey will be available until July 15.
Springville Parks and Recreation has the playgrounds open for socially distancing fun time. Check out the new fun equipment at the baseball park. Please use the equipment at your own risk as it is not regularly sanitized.
Have a fun and safe Fourth of July. Remember your neighbors and friends if you are going to shoot off fireworks. Be considerate if there are veterans, pets, horses or livestock in your area.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers !
Elaine Crawford writes a weekly column for the St. Clair Times about Springville news.