City of Springville sends all non-essential workers home due to pandemic

SPRINGVILLE -- The city of Springville has approved sending non-essential workers home with full pay and benefits.
In an emergency meeting held over Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, the City Council approved emergency actions taken by Mayor William “Butch” Isley Jr. in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Those measures also include the closure of all city facilities except for appointments.
City attorney James Hill III said the measures will remain in place until April 15, but if the need arises, the council will have to vote to extend them.
Hill said the resolution to send employees home functionally creates a new type of paid leave-of-absence separate from normal city operations because it deals with otherwise healthy and willing-to-work employees.
“We are going to pay them (employees) and not require them to come to work, in fact, require them not to,” Hill said when explaining the measure.
Isley said this is part of an attempt to keep people at home as the country reaches a critical stage in the pandemic.
“Everyone will be off, and I hope everyone on this call will be home until April 15,” Isley said.
Isley mentioned during the meeting he had previously asked the council to take precautions due to the virus. He reiterated those calls during the meeting.
“I am asking you to please hear me and stay in,” Isley said.
Hill said the Alabama Emergency Declaration issued this month by Gov. Kay Ivey allows for meetings dealing with response to coronavirus to be held through tecnological means, thus allowing for the format of the meeting.
Isley said he has also instructed city departments to freeze spending on new capital projects and eliminate part-time employees except for the Police and Fire departments. The council did not vote on those measures.
Fire Chief Richard Harvey has been placed in charge of the city’s coronavirus response. Harvey has been communicating with the council three times a week to keep members updated on the situation.