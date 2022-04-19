City of Springville continues to see issues with garbage services

SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council once again took time during its regular meeting to discuss issues related to garbage and debris pickup.
Despite entering into a contract with a new garbage pickup service, EcoSouth, the municipality is still seeing issues.
Toward the end of the meeting, Mayor Dave Thomas brought up the issue with a pile of debris on Forman Street that has not been picked up. Thomas said he spoke with a driver from EcoSouth that same day and the driver said that the debris was simply too big for the truck.
“It is easy to understand how this debris, these limbs, would damage if not destroy the blade as he called it, at the end of the drum that pushes the garbage inside the truck,” he said, adding that the driver said in order for the debris to be picked up, the customer has to call EcoSouth themselves to get on the Saturday debris pick-up schedule.
Earl Peoples, director of the public works department, said 99 percent of residents facing these issues are calling his department rather than calling EcoSouth directly. He added that he has noticed several piles of debris around the city that have not been picked up that have sat for awhile.
Councilman Wayne Tucker added that some of the debris has been sitting out for at least a couple of months.
“I just want to make sure that it’s not just public works’ phones that are getting blown up,” Mayor Thomas said. “I want EcoSouth’s phones blown up and their email overrunning.”
Peoples brought up the idea of sending out flyers with the information regarding debris pickup.
“We’ll have to spend a little bit on the extra postage, but I want to send out a flyer to remind people of what the rules are of what (EcoSouth) will pick up and what they won’t, and who to call,” Peoples said.