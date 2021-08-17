City of Odenville hosts community-wide cleanup

ODENVILLE — The City of Odenville and the new Odenville Beautification Committee held a community-wide clean-up day Saturday.
More than 40 city officials, police and fire departments, business professionals, organizations and residents showed up to pick up trash all over the city.
T-shirts, trash bags and breakfast were provided to each volunteer. Individuals were divided into teams and then embarked on their assignments. Each team worked three to four hours picking up garbage and trash on the highways while police and fire departments followed teams to ensure their safety.
Triple R Metals supplied two large dumpsters to take care of the trash bags collected. Odenville Mayor Rodney Buck Christian and the city council cooked hot dogs and provided lunch to all participants upon completion of their tasks.
At the end of the event, the city and Odenville Beautification Committee extended its gratitude to each volunteer who worked so hard to clean up the city and each sponsor that made it all possible.
Odenville Beautification Committee is still asking for volunteers to be part of the team to continue efforts to make the city of Odenville neat and clean.
“If you see any trash, pick it up (and) encourage others not to litter,” a representative of the OBC said.
They added that Adopt a Block and Adopt a Street programs are available for ongoing cleanup throughout the city while other beautification projects are being planned.
For more information about the Odenville Beautification Committee, visit cityofodenville.net/odenville-beautification-committee.