City of Moody sells pink bows to raise money for breast cancer research

MOODY — The city of Moody along with its residents and local businesses have come together in October to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Moody’s Mayor Assistant Melissa Fraser and Civic Center Manager Christy Ellard have been selling decorative pink bows on behalf of the city to raise money for breast cancer research. The bows are displayed outside of homes and businesses to bring awareness to the cause.
The money made from the fundraiser will go to Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama for breast cancer research at UAB. This is the first year it has put on the month-long event, however, Fraser and Ellard said they hope to make it an annual occasion.
Fraser said her friend who is dealing with the illness inspired her to sell the bows and decorate the city.
“We wanted to do something for her but we can’t really go visit her or take care of her because she’s going through chemo and her immune system is compromised so she can’t really be around a lot of people,” Fraser said. “So, I wanted to do something, and I thought, well, I can do this.”
Fraser added that when she brought the idea to Moody Mayor Joe Lee, he was all on board and the city ended up making a donation. Local florist Jeans Flowers also stepped in to help make the bows.
“The staff at Jean’s Flowers has been so wonderful to us. They’ve been so busy with homecoming and other occasions,” Fraser said, adding that the owner of the flower shop takes the ribbon home to make bows after hours. “They donated all the ribbon and all the labor.”
Christy Ellard said that there were a lot of local businesses who got behind the cause including Red Diamond who also gave a donation.
“We just went door-to-door for every single business," she said. "It’s taken about six afternoons and just hitting the pavement and going up and asking and people have been very, very gracious,” Ellard said, adding she was more than happy to help with the event as she also knows people who have been affected by the disease.
“It’s for a really good cause and it brings our community together a whole lot and that’s what, I think, we need. Everybody, for the last year and a half, have gotten so further apart. This is something to come together for a good cause, rally together and just give back.”
Ellard added that the event is also a good way to get behind the community and support their citizens who may have been affected in some way by breast cancer.
“When you do things as a community and show your community that you care in return, they’re going to turn around and hopefully invest in their city as well,” she said. “That’s just what makes our city a home.”
Each bow requires a $20 minimum donation. So far, the city has raised more than $3,000. Fraser and Ellard said they hope to hit $4,000 by the end of the month.