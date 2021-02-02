City of Moody recognizes Ethan Walker

The city of Moody recognized 8-year-old Ethan Walker on Jan. 25 for his heroic actions in saving his 6-year-old sister, Audrey Walker, from the back seat of their mother’s car as it was being stolen at gunpoint.
The two men accused of the crime have been arrested and placed into custody.
The members of the ATF Nashville Field Division and FBI out of Gadsden were also there to recognize Ethan.
Moody police chief Thomas Hunt, presented Ethan with a Citizens Award of Valor. Hunt thanked the 8-year-old and emphasized that if Ethan ever wanted to work in law enforcement, he would have a job with the Moody Police Department.
ATF’s assistant special agent in charge Ash Lightner then presented Ethan with a medal of valor along with ATF junior agent T-shirts for Walker and his sister.
“We are just blessed that (the Walkers) are safe and were able to get out safe. We’re so thankful for the actions Ethan took and want to make sure and just honor him for that and honor the family,” Lightner said.
Frank Langdon, acting supervisor for the FBI’s Gadsden office, also took the time to recognize Ethan and his family.
“What a great job, under pressure like that when you’re just trying to put gas into your car and, all of a sudden, things change,” Langdon said. “My hat is off to (Ethan) and our whole office can’t say enough how much we appreciate (his) actions because it could have been a lot worse.”
Langdon then presented the family with FBI coins, including the Behavioral Analysis Unit Coin.