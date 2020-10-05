City of Moody presents award to Officer Trenton Wicks, recognizes resident Summer Arnold (with photos)

MOODY -- During its regular meeting Monday, Sept. 28, the Moody City Council presented a life-saving award to police officer Trenton Wicks and recognized resident Summer Arnold for her commitment to her community.
Moody Chief of Police Thomas Hunt, who presented the award to Wicks, said the officer was responding to a call on Penbrooke Lane, where it was discovered a man had attempted to break into a home and assault someone inside.
In the process, the suspect severed the main artery in his left arm on broken glass from the front door at the residence.
When Wicks arrived, he found the suspect bleeding out and losing consciousness. Wicks immediately applied a tourniquet to the left arm in order to stop the blood loss.
According to responding professionals who transported the man to UAB Hospital, if Wicks had not applied the tourniquet, the man would not be alive today.
“This person was there to commit a crime,” said Hunt. “It just goes to show that (it doesn’t matter) if you're there committing the crime, if you’re the victim or (who) you are, the police are there and we’re going to help you no matter what.”
The council also presented an award to Arnold.
Councilman Nick Rutledge, who presented the certificate of recognition, requested Arnold be recognized by the council after witnessing her voluntarily cleaning up trash and debris left behind in the Jack’s parking lot following the departure of a crowd of high school students who were socializing there after school.
“There was trash all over the parking lot; it was pretty bad,” said Rutledge. “I witnessed this young lady out picking up all this trash, which meant a lot to me being with the city and serving, and I thought that she should be recognized.”
In other matters, the council:
Agreed to a request from Hunt to spend up to $1,800 for policing equipment for use in upcoming events;
Approved the purchase of rain suits for school resource officers from Beck First Aid & Safety. Cost: $299.65;
Approved the 2020-21 city budget of $24,441,247; and
Accepted the lowest of three bids, from Aqua Marine Enterprises Inc., to build two storm shelters in the city. Bid cost: $255,790. Locations: Moody City Park and Whites Chapel Community Center.